AT&T Earnings Results: $T Reports Quarterly Earnings

AT&T ($T) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $30,626,000,000, missing estimates of $30,959,259,657 by $-333,259,657.
AT&T Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,242 institutional investors add shares of AT&T stock to their portfolio, and 1,129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 26,280,866 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $598,415,318
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 24,356,903 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,606,681
- FMR LLC removed 15,614,021 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,531,258
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 15,611,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,466,386
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 14,895,520 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,170,990
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,606,619 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $332,592,714
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 12,881,578 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,313,531
AT&T Government Contracts
We have seen $1,029,672,393 of award payments to $T over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENTERPRISE DATA NETWORK SERVICES CARRIER B: $363,354,216
- CO: TELLY RENFROE AWARD OF NEW TASK ORDER BASE YEAR INITIAL FUNDING: $133,854,937
- ESTABLISH A BROAD NETWORKING AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICE ENVIRONMENT TO MEET ITS NETWORK SERVICES (WIDE ...: $103,645,193
- AWARD OF TASK ORDER ONE FOR DOMESTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS FOR THE DOS.: $55,500,000
- VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK SERVICE (VPNS) AND OTHER NETWORK-RELATED SERVICES: $29,554,527
AT&T Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $T stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
AT&T Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $T in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
AT&T Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/04/2025
- Natthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024
