AT&T Earnings Preview: Recent $T Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AT&T ($T) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,959,259,657 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $T stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AT&T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,231 institutional investors add shares of AT&T stock to their portfolio, and 1,118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AT&T Government Contracts

We have seen $1,045,247,918 of award payments to $T over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

AT&T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AT&T Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $T in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AT&T, check out Quiver Quantitative's $T forecast page.

AT&T Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Natthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.