AT&T does not intend to immediately remove lead cables from Lake Tahoe -court filing

July 18 (Reuters) - AT&T T.N said on Tuesday it does not intend to immediately remove lead cables from Lake Tahoe pending further analysis, according to a court filing.

The company previously agreed to remove lead-clad telecommunications cables they believed posed no danger to resolve a lawsuit.

The company, which has criticized recent reporting by the Wall Street Journal, said as a result of the reporting the cables should remain "in place to permit further analysis by any qualified and independent interested party, including the EPA, and allow the safety of these cables to be litigated with objective scientific evidence rather than sensationalized media coverage."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

