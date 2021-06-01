US Markets
AT&T-Discovery media company to be called Warner Bros. Discovery

Helen Coster Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

By Helen Coster

June 1 (Reuters) - AT&T T.N and Discovery Inc DISCA.O said on Tuesday that their recently announced standalone global entertainment and media business would be named Warner Bros. Discovery.

The companies said in May that they would combine content from WarnerMedia - including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, news network CNN and sports programming - and Discovery's unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows from lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Additional reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @hcoster))

