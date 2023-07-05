AT&T Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/7/23, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 8/1/23. As a percentage of T.PRA's recent share price of $22.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of T.PRA to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when T.PRA shares open for trading on 7/7/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.61%, which compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of T.PRA shares, versus T:
Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:
In Wednesday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are up about 0.1%.
