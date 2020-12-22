Markets
T

AT&T, CWA Extend Two Mobility Contracts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AT&T Mobility and the Communications Workers of America have reached agreements on one-year extensions of two Mobility contracts, AT&T said in a statement.

The extended Mobility Orange contract covers over 14,000 AT&T Mobility employees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. It goes into effect on February 13, 2021 and expires on February 11, 2022.

The extended Mobility Southeast contract covers about 10,000 AT&T Mobility employees in CWA District 3 - the Southeast Region, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and St. Croix, USVI. It goes into effect on February 12, 2022 and expires on February 10, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular