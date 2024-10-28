News & Insights

AT&T, Corning expand collaboration with over $1B purchase agreement

October 28, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

AT&T (T) announced a multi-year purchase agreement with Corning (GLW) to provide next-generation fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions to support the expansion of AT&T’s fiber network. The agreement, valued at more than $1B, builds on the decades-long collaboration between AT&T and Corning.

