AT&T, Corning expand collaboration with over $1B purchase agreement

AT&T (T) announced a multi-year purchase agreement with Corning (GLW) to provide next-generation fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions to support the expansion of AT&T’s fiber network. The agreement, valued at more than $1B, builds on the decades-long collaboration between AT&T and Corning.
