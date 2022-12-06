Markets
AT&T Continues To See Healthy Customer Growth In Strategic Focus Areas Of 5G And Fiber

December 06, 2022 — 08:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it continues to see healthy customer growth in its strategic focus areas of 5G and fiber as customer demand for connectivity services remains high.

At the UBS Global TMT Conference, AT&T's chief operating officer,Jeff McElfresh, said that the company expects full-year capital investment in the $24 billion range to meet growing demand for core connectivity, while also meeting full-year 2022 guidance for free cash flow in the $14 billion range.

McElfresh noted that AT&T remains committed to its guidance to achieve its target of 30 million-plus locations, including business locations, with fiber by the end of 2025. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, AT&T had the ability to serve 18.5 million consumer locations and about 3.0 million business customer locations in more than 100 metro areas with fiber.

