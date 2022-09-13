AT&T Continues To Add Customers In Strategic Focus Areas Of 5G And Fiber: CEO

(RTTNews) - Telecom major AT&T Inc.'s (T) Chief Executive Officer John Stankey reiterated that the company continues to take a disciplined and return-focused approach to growth and investment.

While speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference, he said the company continues to add customers in its strategic focus areas of 5G and fiber.

According to him, overall industry postpaid phone volumes remain healthy, and AT&T's consistent go-to-market approach, along with an improved customer experience, is attracting high-value customers.

AT&T is developing diversified sources of growth with wireless share gain in specific areas such as the public sector and large and mid-sized business.

This momentum is expected to continue with a strong distribution ecosystem, and enhanced network quality strengthened by recent mid-band 5G spectrum deployments.

Recent pricing actions are performing as anticipated, supporting the company's view that these actions will be accretive in the latter half of the year.

Further, AT&T remains focused on its cost transformation program and its efforts to achieve more than $4 billion of its $6 billion run-rate cost savings target by the end of the year.

Overall, the company's long-term capital allocation priorities remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.