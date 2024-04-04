AT&T Commits Addl. $3 Bln By 2030 To Narrow Digital Divide

(RTTNews) - Aiming to help close the digital divide among millions in the United States, telecom major AT&T Inc. announced its commitment of an additional $3 billion by 2030 for providing internet services and digital literacy resources.

The total commitment since 2021 reaches $5 billion that will help 25 million people get and stay connected to affordable, high-speed internet access by 2030. The company said its discounted internet service and digital literacy programs have benefited nearly 5 million Americans since 2021.

AT&T will offer its services as it continues to expand its network of Connected Learning Centers or CLCs in communities across the country that are equipped with high-speed internet connections and computers supplied by Dell, Inc. They also provide the skills and training needed to help people safely navigate the online world.

CLCs provide access to these resources, with 37 centers currently operating with support from local non-profit organizations across fifteen states.

AT&T's commitment decision comes as a Broadband Now study results showed that 42 million Americans still don't have access to wired or fixed wireless broadband connections. Among those who have access, many lack the digital skills to take advantage of the economic, health, education and social opportunities it provides.

AT&T sees it as its mission to help every American connect to greater possibilities by expanding access to internet connections as well as addressing affordability and adoption challenges.

AT&T further said that more than a third of Tribal lands lack broadband connectivity, and more than 18 percent of indigenous people have no internet access at all. The company has expanded network coverage on Tribal lands by more than 40% and have opened CLCs.

AT&T continues to offer discounted wireless solutions to more than 135,000 public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities.

