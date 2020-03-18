AT&T closing 40% of company owned retail stores, cutting hours

US Markets

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said Wednesday it will close 40% of its U.S-company owned retail stores nationwide as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will reduce hours at stores that remain open and will close all stores on Sunday. Staffing in stores that remain open will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

