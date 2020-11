Nov 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said on Tuesday its chief financial officer, John Stephens, will step down in March.

Stephens will be succeeded by Pascal Desroches, finance head of WarnerMedia, AT&T said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

