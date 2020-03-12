AT&T CEO Gets $32 Mln, WarnerMedia CEO Gets $22 Mln Pay In 2019

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc.'s (T) Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson received total compensation of $32.03 million in 2019, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stephenson's realized pay for 2019 was $25.60 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the 10 percent rise in the CEO compensation was due to stock appreciation after fight with activist investor Elliott Management. The company's shares climbed about 37 percent during the year.

John Stankey, AT&T's president and chief operating officer, and CEO of WarnerMedia, received a total of $22.47 million in 2019, up 36 percent.

AT&T's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is on April 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.