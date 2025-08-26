Markets
SATS

AT&T To Buy Spectrum Licenses From EchoStar For $23 Bln, Backs 2025 Outlook; SATS Shares Surge

August 26, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T), a telecom holding company, said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy certain wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar Corporation (SATS) for around $23 billion in cash.

John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, said: "This acquisition bolsters and expands our spectrum portfolio while enhancing customers' 5G wireless and home internet experience in even more markets."

AT&T intends to finance the spectrum purchase with cash on hand and incremental debt. The transaction is expected to be closed in mid-2026.

AT&T will acquire around 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and approximately 20 MHz of nationwide 600 MHz low-band spectrum. These licenses cover virtually every market across the U.S., which includes over 400 markets in total, significantly strengthening AT&T's low-band and mid-band spectrum holdings.

AT&T intends to begin deploying these mid-band licenses, which are compatible with its 5G network, as soon as possible.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company has reaffirmed its guidance. AT&T still anticipates adjusted income per share of $1.97 to $2.07. Excluding items, the company continues to project EBITDA growth of 3% or more.

SATS was up by 60.21% at $48.02 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SATS
T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.