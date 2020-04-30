AT&T brings ad unit Xandr under WarnerMedia ahead of HBO Max launch

April 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said on Thursday it will bring its advertising unit Xandr under its WarnerMedia label, which is set to launch its streaming channel HBO Max in May.

The move comes two months after Xandr Chief Executive Office Brian Lesser resigned from the company.

AT&T launched Xandr in 2018 to offer partners a better way to target ads to consumers using data collected from phone, internet and TV services.

Xandr also has partnered with Walt Disney Co DIS.N and AMC Networks to make it easier for advertisers to buy TV commercials across the networks.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

