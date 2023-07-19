News & Insights

AT&T bounces back after it eases fears over lead cable exposure

July 19, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

July 19 (Reuters) - Shares of AT&T T.N rose 6.4% on Wednesday after the telecom company said lead cables made up only a small part of its wireline network, easing fears of an expensive clean-up.

Rival Verizon also rose by a similar margin, helping the companies rebound from a selloff sparked by a Wall Street Journal report on July 9 that several telecoms giants abandoned a sprawling network of underground toxic lead cables.

Several brokerages, including J.P. Morgan and Citi, had downgraded AT&T after the report that said the cables may have contaminated neighboring soil and drinking water sources.

AT&T said on Tuesday lead-clad cables "represent less than 10% of its copper footprint of roughly two million sheath miles of cable, the overwhelming majority of which remains in active service".

The company said more than two-thirds of its lead-clad cabling "is either buried or in conduit, followed by aerial cable, and with a very small portion running underwater."

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of last close, AT&T shares have lost about 14% of their value since the WSJ report and hit a three-decade low on Monday, while Verizon has lost about 10%.

AT&T is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on July 26.

