T

AT&T boss says HBO Max to reach 12.6 mln customer activations

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Streaming service HBO Max will soon reach 12.6 million customer activations, said John Stankey, chief executive of owner AT&T, at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Streaming service HBO Max will soon reach 12.6 million customer activations, said John Stankey, chief executive of owner AT&T T.N, at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

The company previously reported 8.6 million activations during the third quarter.

Such activations are defined as customers who had access to the streaming service through their unlimited phone plans, for instance, and then activated their accounts to use the service.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang Editing by David Goodman )

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters