AT&T boss says HBO Max to reach 12.6 mln customer activations

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Streaming service HBO Max will soon reach 12.6 million customer activations, said John Stankey, chief executive of owner AT&T T.N, at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

The company previously reported 8.6 million activations during the third quarter.

Such activations are defined as customers who had access to the streaming service through their unlimited phone plans, for instance, and then activated their accounts to use the service.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang Editing by David Goodman )

