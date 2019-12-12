AT&T Boosts 5G and Public Safety in Missouri and Kansas

AT&T Inc. T recently announced that it has invested considerably in the states of Missouri and Kansas to fortify its wireless and wired network. The network includes AT&T Fiber and Fixed Wireless Internet, which provides enhanced reliability, speed and network coverage to enterprises and customers.



The company has invested $1.5 billion in St. Louis, MO; $625 million in Kansas City, MO; $100 million in Wichita, KS and $110 million in Topeka, KS over a period of three years. In addition, AT&T has invested $1.8 billion and $725 million in Missouri and Kansas, respectively. Apart from boosting network infrastructure, these investments are directed to improve the critical services for public safety and first responders with First Responder Network Authority in order to establish public safety’s dedicated nationwide communications platform — FirstNet.



Created in association with federal government’s independent agency, FirstNet is a high-speed nationwide public safety broadband network that delivers reliable, secure and interoperable data to U.S. police, firefighters, paramedic personnel and other first responders. Few months back, FirstNet incorporated Band 14 network to deliver reliable, functional and optimal levels of network capability, reinforcing the benefits of lower costs and economies of scale.



AT&T is seeking to increase network capacity and coverage, enhancing core network to support low-latency data transmission and adding more fiber to the network by leveraging avant-garde network technologies like 4G LTE, LTE-LAA and 5G Evolution. Its 5G policy framework hinges on three pillars — mobile 5G, fixed wireless and edge computing. The company currently offers 5G+ technology over millimeter wave spectrum in 21 cities and aims to reach 30 cities in early 2020.



Markedly, AT&T is currently focused on building networks that will enable fiber-based connectivity and LTE to work efficiently side by side with 5G solutions, making the most of business transformation, alongside opportunities to boost revenues and reduce operating expenses. Per Speedtest by Ookla, AT&T’s wireless network covers more than 99% of Americans and is reportedly the fastest in the nation. Its LTE network covers more than 400 million people in North America. Sustainable subscriber growth supported by strong network expansion is a key driver.



AT&T has long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.5%. Driven by healthy traction in wireless business, the stock has gained 33.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 17.3% in the year-to-date period.







Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



AT&T currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, Ubiquiti Inc. UI and Gogo Inc. GOGO. While Qualcomm and Ubiquiti sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Gogo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Qualcomm surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 8.7%.



Ubiquiti outpaced estimates thrice in the preceding four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 16.1%.



Gogo exceeded estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 39.1%.



