AT&T backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $2.15-$2.25, consensus $2.20

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view up 3%. Backs FY24 capital investment view $21B-$22B. Backs FY24 broadband revenue view up at least 7%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on T:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.