US Markets
T

AT&T appoints former FCC head as board chairman

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AT&T Inc on Friday named former U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head William Kennard as chairman of the wireless carrier's board, effective January 2021.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N on Friday named former U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) head William Kennard as chairman of the wireless carrier's board, effective January 2021.

Kennard, who joined the company's board in 2014, served as general counsel to FCC from 1993 to 1997, and was then appointed as FCC chairman, a position he held until 2001. He would be the first African American to be the company's chairman in its over 130-year-old history.

AT&T had announced earlier this year that it would elect a new chairman, following the retirement of Randall Stephenson.

Kennard currently serves on the boards of Duke Energy Corp DUK.N, Ford Motor Co F.N and MetLife Inc MET.N and is the co-founder of private equity firm Astra Capital Management.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T DUK F MET

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular