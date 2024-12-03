AT&T announces long-term targets, BlackRock acquires HPS: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

Kroger ( KR) upgraded to Buy at Jefferies, downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital

Bernstein downgraded FedEx ( FDX) on "tactical pause" into earnings

Deutsche upgraded CVS Health ( CVS) to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough

Upstart ( UPST) upgraded at Redburn Atlantic, here's why

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Instacart ( CART) with a Hold rating

Near midday, the Dow was down 0.44%, or 197.51, to 44,584.49, the Nasdaq was up 0.064%, or 12.32, to 19,416.27, and the S&P 500 was down 0.17%, or 10.51, to 6,036.64.

