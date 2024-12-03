AT&T announces long-term targets, BlackRock acquires HPS: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- The Delaware Court of Chancery yet again blocked Elon Musk’s $56B pay package that has been approved by Tesla (TSLA) shareholders
- U.S. Steel (X) shares are sliding after President-elect Donald Trump said he is “totally against” the Nippon Steel (NPSCY) takeover
- AT&T (T) announced long-term targets at its investor day and raised its FY24 adjusted earnings guidance
- BlackRock (BLK) agreed to acquire HPS Investment Partners for about $12B
- Trinity Investments is interested in acquiring Sunstone Hotel (SHO), Bloomberg reports
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Kroger (KR) upgraded to Buy at Jefferies, downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital
- Bernstein downgraded FedEx (FDX) on “tactical pause” into earnings
- Deutsche upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough
- Upstart (UPST) upgraded at Redburn Atlantic, here’s why
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Instacart (CART) with a Hold rating
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- BYD’s (BYDDF) contract-manufacturing business now assembles over 30% of all of Apple’s (AAPL) iPads, WSJ reports
- Amazon Web Services (AMZN) wants to work more with consulting firms as part of a broader plan to fuel growth in 2025, BI reports
- Outgoing CEO Carlos Tavares clashed with Stellantis’ (STLA) board over his plans to turn around its U.S. business by cutting costs rather than focus on a long-term strategy, Reuters says
- BigBear.ai (BBAI) is being called the next Palantir Technologies (PLTR), with some suggesting the company can deliver a similar level of massive returns, Economic Times reports
- Intel (INTC) has begun shortlisting a “handful” of potential candidates for the CEO role, Reuters says
4. MOVERS:
- Janux Therapeutics (JANX) higher after announcing emerging JANX007 data demonstrates “substantial clinical activity”
- Porch Group (PRCH) increases after providing guidance for FY25 and FY26
- Red Cat (RCAT) declines after announcing Chief Technology Officer George Matus will depart
- Indie Semiconductor (INDI) falls after announcing a $175M share offering
- TransMedics (TMDX) lower after naming Hernandez as CFO and narrowing its guidance for FY24
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- Microchip (MCHP) lowered its revenue guidance for Q3
- Zscaler (ZS) reported Q1 results and raised its guidance for FY25
- Credo Technology (CRDO) reported Q2 results, with EPS and revenue beating consensus
- Humana (HUM) reaffirmed its guidance for FY24 and FY25
- Core & Main (CNM) reported Q3 results, with CEO Steve LeClair commenting, “We delivered strong performance in the third quarter”
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was down 0.44%, or 197.51, to 44,584.49, the Nasdaq was up 0.064%, or 12.32, to 19,416.27, and the S&P 500 was down 0.17%, or 10.51, to 6,036.64.
