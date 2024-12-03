News & Insights

AT&T announces long-term targets, BlackRock acquires HPS: Morning Buzz

December 03, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. 

  • Kroger (KR) upgraded to Buy at Jefferies, downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital
  • Bernstein downgraded FedEx (FDX) on “tactical pause” into earnings
  • Deutsche upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Buy with earnings, valuation at trough
  • Upstart (UPST) upgraded at Redburn Atlantic, here’s why
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Instacart (CART) with a Hold rating

  • BYD’s (BYDDF) contract-manufacturing business now assembles over 30% of all of Apple’s (AAPL) iPads, WSJ reports
  • Amazon Web Services (AMZN) wants to work more with consulting firms as part of a broader plan to fuel growth in 2025, BI reports
  • Outgoing CEO Carlos Tavares clashed with Stellantis’ (STLA) board over his plans to turn around its U.S. business by cutting costs rather than focus on a long-term strategy, Reuters says
  • BigBear.ai (BBAI) is being called the next Palantir Technologies (PLTR), with some suggesting the company can deliver a similar level of massive returns, Economic Times reports
  • Intel (INTC) has begun shortlisting a “handful” of potential candidates for the CEO role, Reuters says

Near midday, the Dow was down 0.44%, or 197.51, to 44,584.49, the Nasdaq was up 0.064%, or 12.32, to 19,416.27, and the S&P 500 was down 0.17%, or 10.51, to 6,036.64.

