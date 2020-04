April 24 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N said Friday that Chief Operating Officer John Stankey will take over as chief executive officer, effective July 1.

The announcement was made during AT&T's annual meeting.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

