AT&T and Comcast Try to Make It Easier to Work From Home

Coronavirus has caused a number of companies to ask, or require, employees to work from home, and a number of schools have gone to only offering online classes. Those things are going to put a strain on many people's internet connections, and it will force others to buy internet service.

Both Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have taken steps to help people get the broadband access they need without it being a financial burden.

A lot of Americans are going to have to work from home. Image source: Getty Images.

What are AT&T and Comcast doing?

The two broadband leaders have both made changes to their offerings due to coronavirus. AT&T released the following statement on its website.

Many of our AT&T Internet customers already have unlimited home internet access, and we are waiving internet data overage for the remaining customers. Additionally, through Access from AT&T we'll continue to offer internet data to qualifying limited income households for $10 a month.

Comcast is offering free internet service to qualifying low-income families for 60 days instead of its regular $9.95 per month. The company has also increased the speed of the internet for that pricing tier, which is called "internet essentials "15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward," the company posted on its website, which also has applications for the low-cost service.

Small, but important steps

AT&T and Comcast are making these moves because they will help Americans get through the coronavirus pandemic. This will increase internet access availability for those the most in need and, in the case of AT&T, remove data limits many people might hit only because they have to work from home.

