US Markets
T

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AT&T Inc, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Sunday.

Dec 27 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Sunday.

"As of now, 96% of our wireless network is restored, 60% of our business services are restored, and 86% of our consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored. It is our goal to restore all service late today," AT&T Communications Chief Executive Jeff McElfresh said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular