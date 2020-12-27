AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast
Dec 27 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Sunday.
"As of now, 96% of our wireless network is restored, 60% of our business services are restored, and 86% of our consumer broadband and entertainment services are restored. It is our goal to restore all service late today," AT&T Communications Chief Executive Jeff McElfresh said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryT
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut