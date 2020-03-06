AT&T Aims to Harness Edge Capabilities With Google Cloud

AT&T Inc. T recently collaborated with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services offered by Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google, to facilitate diverse businesses to harness edge connections and edge computing capabilities. The deal seems to be the call of the hour with increased 5G deployments giving rise to large quantum of data.



Edge computing is a core focus area for AT&T and marks a positive stride forward in providing faster processing and potentially enhanced security for business applications. While AT&T Multi-access Edge Compute Services offer seamless cellular coverage along with new capabilities to manage cellular traffic through virtual network functions, Google Cloud provides the required infrastructure to move businesses from centralized locations to a cloud platform.



Powered by AT&T's wide network coverage, the edge computing solutions will leverage Google Cloud's core capabilities in Kubernetes, AI, ML, data and analytics to offer a flexible tool to better analyze data and process low-latency, high-bandwidth applications. This, in turn, is likely to optimize operations with stronger security and better end user experience. The go-to-market alliance particularly intends to enable customers to swiftly convert data into actionable intelligence, enabling unique digital experiences and smarter operations.



Spanning multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail, transportation, local enterprise 5G, and gaming, the collaboration will seek to address real-world business challenges and opportunities. In addition to developing new solutions, the partnership will aim to encourage independent software vendors, solutions providers, developers and other technology firms to build new solutions by harnessing the power of Google Cloud, the AT&T Network Edge and their own capabilities.



Moving forward, AT&T anticipates gaining an advantage over rivals through edge computing services that allow businesses to route application-specific traffic to where they need it and where it’s most effective — in the cloud, the network or on their premises. Through its Multi-access Edge Compute solution, the company offers the flexibility to better manage data traffic. It leverages indigenous software-defined network to enable low-latency, high-bandwidth applications for faster access to data processing. AT&T expects edge computing solutions to be widely available in autonomous vehicles, drones, robotic production lines and autonomous forklifts in the near future. Utilizing ML techniques and more connected devices, this could transform the way data-intensive images are transferred across the industry on real time basis.



We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. It has gained 24.2% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 14.1%.





