US Markets
T

AT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in fourth quarter

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. telecom company AT&T Inc said on Wednesday it added 880,000 monthly paying phone subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom company AT&T Inc T.N said on Wednesday it added 880,000 monthly paying phone subscribers in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it ended 2021 with 73.8 million global subscribers on its streaming services HBO and HBO Max.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular