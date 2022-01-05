AT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in fourth quarter

Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. telecom company AT&T Inc T.N said on Wednesday it added 880,000 monthly paying phone subscribers in the fourth quarter.

The company also said it ended 2021 with 73.8 million global subscribers on its streaming services HBO and HBO Max.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

