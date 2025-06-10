Markets
AT&T Achieves Network Expansion Milestone Ahead Of Schedule

June 10, 2025 — 07:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AT&T (T) said it has achieved its goal of passing more than 30 million consumer and business locations across the U.S. with its fiber broadband network ahead of plan. Since the start of 2020, AT&T has passed millions of new fiber locations and added 5.7 million AT&T Fiber customers. Over the next five and a half years, AT&T expects to substantially grow fiber customer base as it doubles where AT&T Fiber is available currently.

"We're proud to now pass more than 30 million fiber locations — halfway to our goal of reaching approximately 60 million homes and businesses across America," said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T.

