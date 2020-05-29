AT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Approve West Wireline Agreement

(RTTNews) - Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 9 has notified AT&T that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify the West wireline agreement.

The company noted that the four-year agreement covers about 12,500 wireline employees in California and Nevada. It was reached on March 20.

AT&T said it has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to ratify, 26 fair labor agreements since the beginning of 2017.

