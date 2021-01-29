ATSG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.47, changing hands as low as $25.15 per share. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATSG's low point in its 52 week range is $13.2001 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.41.

