ATSG delivers Boeing 767-300 freighter to CAMEX Airlines

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) announced that its subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing has delivered a Boeing (BA) 767-300 converted freighter under a long-term lease agreement with Tbilisi-based CAMEX Airlines. The company expects to deliver a second Boeing 767-300 to CAMEX in 2025 under a separate lease agreement. “Our partnership with ATSG, the leader in freighter aircraft leasing, significantly enhances our capabilities and reach,” said Ketevan Sabashvili, head of administration at CAMEX. “We are proud to offer expanded air freight solutions to our customers throughout the region with the addition of the Boeing 767-300 platform.”

