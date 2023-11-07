AT&S to begin production for AMD next year at new Malaysia plant

VIENNA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austrian printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S ATSV.VI will produce parts for US chipmaker AMD AMD.O at its new plant in Malaysia next year, an ATS spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

Production of IC substrates, which are used in notebook computers, for example, and serve as connecting elements between the printed circuit board and the chip, will begin in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of 2024, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Miranda Murray)

