ATS Q1 Earnings Gain, Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ATS Corp. (ATS) an automation solutions provider, on Wednesday reported higher earnings for the first quarter, on higher revenues. The results beat market expectations.

Quarterly net income increased 21.1 percent to C$47.7 million or C$0.50 per share from C$39.4 million or C$0.43 of last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were C$0.69 per share compared to C$0.57 per share of the previous year.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 28.9 percent to C$119.2 million from C$92.5 million of the previous year.

Revenue rose by 23.4 percent to C$753.6 million from C$ 610.6 for the same period, last year. It also saw an organic revenue growth of 15.4 percent or C$94.1 million.

The Street estimates for revenue is C$722.26 million.

On Tuesday, shares of ATS closed at C$56.00, down 1.01% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.