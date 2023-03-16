AT&S pushes back mid-term targets by one year

March 16, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Tristan Chabba and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - AT&S ATSV.VI has delayed its mid-term goals by one year, citing a deteriorating market environment, the Austrian circuit board maker said in a press release on Thursday.

It is now targeting revenues of 3.5 billion euros ($3.70 billion) in the 2026/27 financial year, and an earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 27%-32%.

"While the current weakness of the market in the area of integrated circuit substrates affects the speed of our growth, it does not change anything about the long-term perspective of our markets and our positioning," Chief Executive Officer Andreas Gerstenmayer said.

Furthermore, investments for 2023/24 and 2024/25 are to be cut by 450 million euros, and cost savings plan are expected to total 440 million euros in the next two years.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

