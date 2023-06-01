ATS Corporation. (TSE:ATS) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 71.06

The average one-year price target for ATS Corporation. (TSE:ATS) has been revised to 71.06 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of 64.39 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.66 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from the latest reported closing price of 59.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATS Corporation.. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 114.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATS is 0.82%, a decrease of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.09% to 21,860K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,340K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,872K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

JAVTX - Janus Henderson Venture Fund Class T holds 1,529K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,606K shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATS by 20.31% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,075K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 980K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATS by 8.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.