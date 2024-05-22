News & Insights

Stocks

ATS Corporation Schedules Virtual AGM for Shareholders

May 22, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for security holders, scheduled for August 9, 2024, with a record date set for June 14, 2024, for notice, voting, and beneficial ownership determination. The AGM will be conducted virtually, and ATS Corporation will cover the costs for delivering materials to objecting beneficial owners (OBOs). The company has also confirmed adherence to Notice and Access (NAA) requirements for both beneficial and registered holders.

For further insights into TSE:ATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.