ATS Corporation Schedules Virtual AGM for Shareholders

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for security holders, scheduled for August 9, 2024, with a record date set for June 14, 2024, for notice, voting, and beneficial ownership determination. The AGM will be conducted virtually, and ATS Corporation will cover the costs for delivering materials to objecting beneficial owners (OBOs). The company has also confirmed adherence to Notice and Access (NAA) requirements for both beneficial and registered holders.

For further insights into TSE:ATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.