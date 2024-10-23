ATS Corporation to Join Scotiabank Conference

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation, a leader in automation solutions, will participate in the Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference in Toronto on November 13, 2024. CEO Andrew Hider and CFO Ryan McLeod will host a fireside chat, with a live webcast available on the company’s Investor Relations website. This event offers a valuable opportunity for investors to gain insights into ATS’s strategic direction and market position.

