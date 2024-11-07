ATS Corporation to Feature at UBS Conference

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation is set to showcase its expertise in automation solutions at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on December 4, 2024, in Manalapan, Florida. CEO Andrew Hider and CFO Ryan McLeod will engage in a fireside chat, offering insights into the company’s innovative approaches that serve major industries like life sciences and consumer products. Interested investors can access the live webcast and replay through the company’s investor relations website.

For further insights into TSE:ATS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.