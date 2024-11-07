News & Insights

ATS Corporation to Feature at UBS Conference

November 07, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation is set to showcase its expertise in automation solutions at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on December 4, 2024, in Manalapan, Florida. CEO Andrew Hider and CFO Ryan McLeod will engage in a fireside chat, offering insights into the company’s innovative approaches that serve major industries like life sciences and consumer products. Interested investors can access the live webcast and replay through the company’s investor relations website.

