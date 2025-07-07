ATS Corporation CEO Andrew Hider To Step Down

(RTTNews) - ATS Corporation (ATS) said on Monday that Andrew Hider will step down as Chief Executive Officer to pursue a new opportunity outside the automation industry.

Hider will leave the company by the end of August on a date to be determined by the Board.

Subsequently, Ryan McLeod, the Chief Financial Officer of ATS, will assume the role of interim CEO upon Hider's departure while the Board conducts a thorough search for a permanent replacement.

