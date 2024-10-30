News & Insights

ATS Corporation to Announce Q2 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) has released an update.

ATS Corporation is set to release its second-quarter financial results on November 6, 2024, and will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss the findings. ATS, a leader in automation solutions, operates extensively across various markets, including life sciences and energy, with its shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE. Investors are keenly watching these results to gauge the company’s performance and future prospects in the competitive automation industry.

