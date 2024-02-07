ATS Corp. Q3 Earnings Rise

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - ATS Corp. (ATS), a Canadian automation solutions provider, Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter, than the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings increased to C$47.05 million or C$0.47 per share from C$29.27 million or C$0.32 per share in the last year.

Excluding items, basic earnings per share were C$0.65 compared with C$0.56 per share in the previous year.

Net revenue rose 16.2 percent to C$752.05 million from C$647.05 million in the prior year, on revenues earned by acquired companies. Organically revenue climbed 9.1 percent.

On Tuesday, ATS shares closed at $43.74, up 2.08% on the New York Stock Exchange.

