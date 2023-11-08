ATS Corp. Q2 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 24.9%

(RTTNews) - ATS Corp. (ATS, ATS.TO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to C$50.7 million from C$29.5 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was C$0.51 compared to C$0.32. Adjusted basic earnings per share was C$0.63 compared to C$0.51. Adjusted EBITDA was C$116.2 million, 29.4% higher from a year ago.

Second quarter revenues increased 24.9% year over year to C$735.7 million. The company said this performance reflected year-over-year organic revenue growth of 16.4%. Second quarter order bookings were C$742 million, a 7.7% year over year decrease, which reflected an organic order bookings decline of 13.5%, primarily related to the transportation market.

