ATS Buys Odyssey Validation Consultants For Undisclosed Sum

July 19, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ATS Corp. (ATS), an automation solutions provider, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Odyssey Validation Consultants Limited., an Irish digitalization solutions firm focused on the life science industry.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Odyssey will join ATS' Process Automation Solutions or PA business, a provider of automation and digitalization solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. With this, PA will expand its value proposition in the highly attractive life science end-market through providing qualified and validated digitalization and automation solutions.

Christian Debus, President of PA, said: "Odyssey's strong expertise in computer system validation and cloud-based software solutions can be offered to our existing customers in the life science industry as a value-add to our current platform, AI and ML-based software solutions, advanced data analytics capabilities, and domain knowledge…"

