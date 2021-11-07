ATS Automation Tooling Systems To Buy SP Industries For US$445 Mln

(RTTNews) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) said that it agreed to acquire SP Industries, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of high-grade biopharma processing equipment, life sciences equipment, and lab apparatus products for US$445 million.

SP will continue to be led by its CEO, Brian Larkin.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2021, but no later than the first calendar quarter of 2022. ATS plans to fund the acquisition by drawing on its revolving credit facility.

ATS expects to realize approximately US$3.5 million in annual cost synergies within three years of acquisition, inclusive of material cost savings and production process optimization.

ATS expects to achieve double digit return on invested capital by year four following completion of the acquisition.

