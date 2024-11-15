News & Insights

Atrys Health SA Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 15, 2024 — 03:35 am EST

Atrys Health SA (ES:ATRY) has released an update.

Atrys Health SA has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of €31.2 million, marking a 31.7% increase from last year. The company’s revenue surged to €155.6 million, driven by growth across all business lines, particularly in the Oncology segment and Latin American markets. This strong performance highlights Atrys’ effective operational strategies and cost-saving measures, positioning it as a leading player in the healthtech sector.

