Atrys Health to Present 2024 Results to Investors

November 07, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Atrys Health SA (ES:ATRY) has released an update.

Atrys Health SA is set to present its 9-month 2024 financial results in a webcast on November 15, featuring top executives who will engage with analysts and investors during a Q&A session. Interested parties can register for the webcast or access the recording later on the company’s website.

