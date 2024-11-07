Atrys Health to Present 2024 Results to Investors

Atrys Health SA (ES:ATRY) has released an update.
Atrys Health SA is set to present its 9-month 2024 financial results in a webcast on November 15, featuring top executives who will engage with analysts and investors during a Q&A session. Interested parties can register for the webcast or access the recording later on the company’s website.
