Atrum Coal Ltd AGM: Resolutions Unanimously Passed

Atrum Coal Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, with the decisions made via a poll. The resolutions encompassed topics such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election and election of board directors, changes in directors’ fees, and the approval of financial benefits to certain directors, all receiving overwhelming support from the shareholders.

