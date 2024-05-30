News & Insights

Atrum Coal Ltd AGM: Resolutions Unanimously Passed

May 30, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, with the decisions made via a poll. The resolutions encompassed topics such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election and election of board directors, changes in directors’ fees, and the approval of financial benefits to certain directors, all receiving overwhelming support from the shareholders.

