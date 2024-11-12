News & Insights

Atrum Coal Launches Share Entitlement Offer

November 12, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd has announced a non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, aiming to raise approximately $5.80 million by issuing new shares at $0.004 each. This strategic move provides shareholders with the opportunity to increase their stake, potentially boosting market confidence and investment in the company. Interested investors must act before the offer closes on December 5, 2024.

