Atrum Coal Launches Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Atrum Coal Ltd has launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to acquire new shares at a price of $0.004 per share, aiming to raise approximately $5.8 million. The offer is non-renounceable and pro-rata, providing one new share for every 1.83 shares held. The entitlement offer will remain open until December 5, 2024, although the new shares will not be tradeable on ASX following their issue.
For further insights into AU:ATU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.