Atrum Coal Launches Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

November 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Atrum Coal Ltd has launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to acquire new shares at a price of $0.004 per share, aiming to raise approximately $5.8 million. The offer is non-renounceable and pro-rata, providing one new share for every 1.83 shares held. The entitlement offer will remain open until December 5, 2024, although the new shares will not be tradeable on ASX following their issue.

