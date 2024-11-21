Atrum Coal Launches Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atrum Coal Ltd has launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to acquire new shares at a price of $0.004 per share, aiming to raise approximately $5.8 million. The offer is non-renounceable and pro-rata, providing one new share for every 1.83 shares held. The entitlement offer will remain open until December 5, 2024, although the new shares will not be tradeable on ASX following their issue.

For further insights into AU:ATU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.