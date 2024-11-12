Atrum Coal Announces Major Share Issue Plan

Atrum Coal Ltd (AU:ATU) has released an update.
Atrum Coal Ltd has announced a non-renounceable pro rata issue of up to 1.45 billion fully paid ordinary shares. The issue aims to raise capital, with key dates including an ex-date on November 15 and an offer closing on December 5, 2024. This move is likely to interest investors tracking opportunities in the coal sector.
