ATRO vs. AIR: Which Aerospace Services Stock Offers Better Potential?

Growing aircraft deliveries worldwide, expanding airline fleet and rising demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services continue to support growth in the aviation services space. A steady rebound in global air travel, coupled with ongoing defense modernization efforts, has further increased investor interest in aerospace companies such as Astronics Corporation ATRO and AAR Corp. AIR.



Astronics focuses on advanced aircraft electrical power systems, in-flight connectivity, lighting technologies and other solutions that enhance passenger experience and support cockpit upgrades across both commercial and military aircraft. Meanwhile, AAR operates as a broad aviation services provider, delivering aftermarket support, component repair, parts distribution and integrated solutions to commercial airlines, government agencies and defense customers globally.



As the industry benefits from technological advancements, increasing emphasis on operational efficiency and gradually improving supply-chain conditions, aerospace support companies are drawing greater investor attention. In this environment, ATRO and AIR stand out as notable players, prompting investors to ask: which stock currently presents the stronger investment opportunity?

Tailwinds for ATRO

Astronics continues to benefit from favorable trends across the commercial aerospace and defense markets, supported by increasing airline demand for improved onboard passenger experience and next-generation cabin technologies. With travelers relying more heavily on personal electronic devices during flights, airlines are increasingly investing in advanced in-seat power and connectivity solutions, aligning well with Astronics’ product portfolio.



The company’s strong momentum was evident in its first-quarter 2026 results, released in May 2026. Sales increased 12% year over year to $230.6 million, while earnings per share surged 157.7% to 67 cents, reflecting improving operational performance and healthy demand across its end markets.



Astronics has also continued to strengthen its product lineup through innovation. In April 2026, the company introduced the EmPower 1327-27 Dual USB-Type-C In-Seat Power Outlet, designed to provide faster charging capabilities and meet the increasing power requirements of modern travelers. As passengers become more dependent on smartphones, tablets and laptops during flights, reliable and high-speed charging solutions are becoming an increasingly important offering for airlines.



Further enhancing its onboard power solutions portfolio, Astronics launched the EmPower Qi21 Wireless Charging Module, which enables convenient wireless charging for both passengers and crew. The product reflects the aviation industry’s growing focus on seamless, cable-free cabin environments, which may support broader adoption of Astronics’ technologies over time.

Tailwinds for AIR

AAR is benefiting from rising demand for aircraft maintenance, repair and upgrade services as airlines continue to modernize fleet and improve operational efficiency. The company is also expanding its service capabilities to strengthen its position in the aviation aftermarket industry.



In May 2026, AAR expanded its Component MRO offerings by adding A320 slat repair services in the Asia-Pacific region. Through its authorized service center in Chonburi, Thailand, the company broadened its Airbus component repair capabilities, which already include products such as rudders, flaps and sharklets. AAR also enhanced its tooling to support both A320neo and A320ceo aircraft, helping it offer a wider range of repair services to customers.



AAR is also growing through acquisitions. In April 2026, the company completed the acquisition of Aircraft Reconfig Technologies, an engineering company focused on passenger aircraft reconfiguration. This acquisition strengthens AAR’s engineering and certification capabilities and allows it to handle approvals such as supplemental type certificates and Parts Manufacturer Approval internally. As a result, AAR is expected to improve its aircraft cabin design, manufacturing and certification services while reducing dependence on third parties.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for ATRO & AIR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 13.7% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures. ATRO’s 2027 EPS estimates have moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIR’s fiscal 2026 sales implies a year-over-year improvement of 17.7%, while that for EPS suggests a 27.1% surge. The stock’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates have improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Price Performance: ATRO vs. AIR

In the past year, ATRO has outperformed AIR. While ATRO’s shares surged 166.8%, AIR rose 79.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AAR’s Valuation More Attractive Than Astronics

Astronics is trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month price/earnings of 29.71X being more than AIR’s forward price/earnings of 20.06X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Performance: AIR & ATRO

ATRO is highly debt-ridden when compared with AIR, as evident from the image below, which reflects its total debt-to-capital ratio. ATRO has a total debt-to-capital ratio of 67.44, while AIR has a total debt-to-capital ratio of 35.09.

Final Call

Both Astronics and AAR are benefiting from positive aerospace industry trends. However, AAR appears to be the better stock at the moment. The company is seeing strong demand for MRO services and is expanding its business through new service offerings and acquisitions. AAR also has stronger sales growth expectations, improving earnings estimates and a more attractive valuation, which support its growth outlook.



Astronics is also performing well, supported by healthy demand across commercial and defense markets and continued product innovation. However, the company carries higher debt and trades at a more expensive valuation compared with AAR. In addition, recent earnings estimate revisions favor AIR. Considering these factors, AAR looks like the stronger investment option between the two right now.



At present, AAR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Astronics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.